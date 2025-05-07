Entertainment

Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning' is set to release on May 23, 2025

Tom Cruise has shared exclusive pictures from Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning premiere in Japan.

The Top Gun star attended the premiere of his upcoming movie at Tokyo's Metropolitan Government Building, alongside co-stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg.

He also expressed gratitude for receiving a warm welcome upon his 25th visit to Tokyo.

Tom penned, “What an honor to begin our global tour in Tokyo, my 25th visit to this incredible city. This film is a true culmination of this franchise, and the love shown by audiences tonight was felt by all.”

His appearance at the premiere of his upcoming movie sparked buzz online, thrilling fans who caught a glimpse of him in Japan.

A fan commented, "Congratulations on the first amazing step in the movie tour journey! Looks like it was an exhilarating event filled with excitement and joy!"

Another wrote, "Great to see the smiling faces and support! Can’t wait to see this amazing movie in the theatre. Your loved and appreciated for all that you are ! Congrats to the beloved cast and team members!"

Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning cast

The stellar cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning includes Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis.

Hayley Atwell stars as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning release date

Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning has been announced to release worldwide on May 23, 2025.

