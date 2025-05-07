Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut

Andrew Garfield did not attend the 2025 Met Gala with Monica Barbaro but he did make up for it with a sweet meetup shortly after.
The couple, who were first photographed together in January and confirmed to be dating in February, reunited at The Mark Hotel following the event on May 5.
In a video, captured by Cosmopolitan, the The Amazing Spider-Man actor could be seen waiting for Barbaro outside the hotel after the fashion’s biggest night.
The video showed Garfield sporting a casual look with a black graphic tee underneath a blue button-up and slacks while smiling and waiting for Barbaro.
He topped off his look with a baseball cap and kept his belongings in a black tote bag.
Shortly after, the A Complete Unknown actress was seen greeting him with a hug, wearing a different dress from what she wore to the Met Gala debut.
Barbaro changed into a black tulle embroidered Fall-Winter 2025 Dior dress which she paired with a black Lady Dior bag.
Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro relationship
Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro first photographed together in January 2025, when the were spotted attending a play together in London.
On Feb. 21, 2025, People reported that the duo are dating each other, with a source saying the they have "been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly."