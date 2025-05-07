Entertainment

Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut

Andrew Garfield sets relationship goals with sweet gesture for Monica Barbaro after her Met Gala debut

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025


Andrew Garfield did not attend the 2025 Met Gala with Monica Barbaro but he did make up for it with a sweet meetup shortly after.

The couple, who were first photographed together in January and confirmed to be dating in February, reunited at The Mark Hotel following the event on May 5.

In a video, captured by Cosmopolitan, the The Amazing Spider-Man actor could be seen waiting for Barbaro outside the hotel after the fashion’s biggest night.

The video showed Garfield sporting a casual look with a black graphic tee underneath a blue button-up and slacks while smiling and waiting for Barbaro.

He topped off his look with a baseball cap and kept his belongings in a black tote bag.

Shortly after, the A Complete Unknown actress was seen greeting him with a hug, wearing a different dress from what she wore to the Met Gala debut.

Barbaro changed into a black tulle embroidered Fall-Winter 2025 Dior dress which she paired with a black Lady Dior bag.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro relationship

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro first photographed together in January 2025, when the were spotted attending a play together in London.

On Feb. 21, 2025, People reported that the duo are dating each other, with a source saying the they have "been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly."

Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action

Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action
Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut

Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading

Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool

Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz
Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere
Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live
Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence
Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence
Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post
Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post
BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala
BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala