Queen Camilla reunited with ex-husband before VE Day celebrations

Camilla Shand and Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles were married from 1973 to 1995

  • May 07, 2025
Queen Camilla reunited with her ex-husband, Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles ahead of VE Day celebrations with Royal family.

The estranged couple joined forced for a poignant memorial service in Hereford Cathedral last Friday.

They attended a Thanksgiving service for the life of Sir Thomas Dunne, who served as Queen Elizabeth II's Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire for three decades.

During the appearance, 77-year-old Queen Camilla and her 85-year-old ex-husband were seen standing together at the cathedral, showcasing their continued cordial relationship years after their divorce.

Photo: Getty
Brigadier Parker Bowles was attending the occasion in a formal capacity, representing Princess Anne, whom he dated in 1990’s.

This was not his first time standing in for the Princess Royal at such events as he has represented her many times before as well.

Parker Bowles has maintained strong connections to the Royal Family despite his divorce to Camilla in 1995.

He even attended King Charles and Camilla's Coronation and continues to appear at significant royal occasions.

Camilla Shand and Andrew Parker Bowles were married from 1973 to 1995 and during that time the couple had two children together, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

