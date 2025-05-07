Entertainment

Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz

Victoria Secret model discussed how she prepared for the fashion event of the year

Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz

Gigi Hadid broke her silence on her relationship with Bradley Cooper at the 2025 Met Gala, addressing engagement buzz with a rare and candid remark.

While conversing with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue on the Met Gala blue carpet the Victoria Secret model discussed how she prepared for the fashion event of the year.

In a shared video on TikTok, Gigi said, “I woke up, I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs.”

She went on to say, “Then I went to my house, had an hour by myself, then took a shower, had my fitting, had chicken fingers and fries, then got into glam.”

“I think like, a little protein in the form of fried chicken helps take down the jitters a little bit,” the mother of one quipped.

To note, Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in a gold halter dress with multicolored beads from Miu Miu.

The graceful ensemble showcased a dramatic train and drop-waist design, echoing the spirit of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

She styled her eye-catching outfit with silver and gold earrings and styled her blond locks in pin-up-style rolls.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship:

Cooper skipped attending the gala after celebrating his partner’s birthday last month.

A Star is Born star and Hadid ignited relationship rumours since October 2023, when they were spotted at Via Carota in New York City.

They confirmed their whirlwind romance in January 2024 when they were photographed holding hands in London.

Gigi Hadid took her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram-official with a steamy kissing PDA snap earlier this month.

Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action

Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action
Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut

Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading

Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool

Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool
Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut
Andrew Garfield waits adorably for Monica Barbaro outside after her Met Gala debut
Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere
Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live
Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence
Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence
Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post
Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post
BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala
BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala