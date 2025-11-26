Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce's victory as her docuseries countdown begins 

Taylor Swift has celebrated her fiancé, Travis Kelce's big win ahead of her highly anticipated docuseries, The Eras Tour, The End of an Era, release.
After witnessing his hard-fought win against the Indianapolis Colts, The Life of a Showgirl singer was seen hanging out with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Tuesday, November 25.
The couple, who announced their dreamy engagement in August this year, was pictured smiling beside Swift's dad, Scott Swift, Kelce's uncle Don Blalock and a few of the latter’s college friends.
For the outing, the 35-year-old critically acclaimed singer sported a sweater from Gigi Hadid's brand, Guest In Residence's cashmere outfit, which consists of grey jeans and a black belt.
She completed her look by styling her long blond hair in a side braid.
Meanwhile, Kelce wore a black Chiefs tracksuit, and the singer’s father was in a coordinated red polo shirt.
This appearance of Taylor Swift comes shortly after she made a high-profile appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium to support her fiancé.
The Opalite hitmaker cheered on for Travis Kelce on Sunday, November 23, during the game.
For the unversed, Taylor Swift is set to release her highly anticipated documentary series, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era.
The upcoming six-part documentary series will arrive on Disney+ on December 12, 2025.