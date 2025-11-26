Entertainment

Sadie Sink gushes over working with Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man'

  By Hafsa Noor
Sadie Sink has opened up about her experience working with the legend Tom Holland on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set.

Marvel has not revealed the exact character of the Stranger Things star. She was even spotted wearing a head-to-toe puffer coat to protect her top-secret look around the set.

During a chat with ET, the 23-year-old actress revealed what it feels like to work with the renowned actor Tom.

She said, "Tom can wave at the fans because people know who he is, but then you get a glimpse of me and I'm like a penguin. That'll be the situation for a bit, it seems.”

Regrading the rumours about other Marvel projects, Sadie teases, "People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."

Some Spider-Man fans are speculating she’ll play Jean Grey, the telekinetic and telepathic X-Men character.

However, The Whale star explained, "A lot of people forget that hair colour can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories."

"That was happening before I even knew that I would be working on this project," she continued, "I was like, 'Wait! What are people talking about?'"

Sadie is set to star alongside Tom, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day — which will release on July 31, 2026.

