'Stranger Things' star David Harbour reflects on flaws in love after Lily Allen split

The 'Stranger Things' star disclosed the similarities of his character Jim Hopper with real life

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
David Harbour opened up about his attraction to “flawed” people, reflecting on parallels between his own life and his Stranger Things character.

During a global press tour in the service of the fifth and final series of the Netflix mega-hit sci fi drama, the Stranger Things star disclosed the similarities of his character ex police chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix series.

Speaking about characters played by himself and Millie Bobby Brown, Harbour said, “You know, there are two people that are both lost, that are both heroic, sometimes beyond their capabilities, that both have such big, broad, deep hearts.”

He reflected, “They are both deeply flawed in how they express themselves and make tons of mistakes. That is right up my alley. I love playing characters like that. I love human beings like that. I love humanity.”

Notably, his remarks came following Lily Allen and David Harbour parted their ways after four years of marriage, a split confirmed in February 2025.

The breakdown of their relationship, which began on a dating app in 2019 and included a 2020 Las Vegas wedding, has been the subject of significant public attention following the release of Allen's tell-all album, West End Girl.

In her album, Allen’s lyrics described themes of infidelity, betrayal, and a fracturing "open" marriage arrangement.

