‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is sure going to be an epic one.
Ahead of the anticipated release of upcoming installment, the main cast of Stranger Things – including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin – appeared on NBC's hit late-night show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday, November 25.
Fueling the buzz for the forthcoming release and sparking excitement among fans, the cast delivered an epic one-minute rap recap of the past seasons, summarizing the previous four installments before viewers dive into the new one.
Taking to its Instagram, Fallon’s show shared a joint post with Stranger Things’ account, in which they dropped the thrilling rap rewind featuring the cast delivering lines referencing Dungeons & Dragons sessions, Christmas lights, Eleven’s powers, Vecna’s threat, and fan-favorite moments like the Russian storyline and Scoops Ahoy.
Fans’ reactions:
The epic recap quickly ignited a buzz among fans, who flooded the comments with their exciting reactions.
“YES THE SONG WE NEEDED,” wrote one, while another quipped, “Will talking about his Hairstyle all throughout the seasons.”
A third added, “IM SO FREAKING EXCITED.”
Stranger Things Season 5 release:
Stranger Things Season 5 is scheduled to be released in three installments: Four-episode based Part 1 on November 26 at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, three-episode based Part 2 on December 25 at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, and the Part 3, which will mark the show’s grand finale, will be out on the New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT.