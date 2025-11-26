Entertainment

‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and other cast members fuel hype for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 with exciting rap recap

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch
‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is sure going to be an epic one.

Ahead of the anticipated release of upcoming installment, the main cast of Stranger Things – including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin – appeared on NBC's hit late-night show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday, November 25.

Fueling the buzz for the forthcoming release and sparking excitement among fans, the cast delivered an epic one-minute rap recap of the past seasons, summarizing the previous four installments before viewers dive into the new one.

Taking to its Instagram, Fallon’s show shared a joint post with Stranger Things’ account, in which they dropped the thrilling rap rewind featuring the cast delivering lines referencing Dungeons & Dragons sessions, Christmas lights, Eleven’s powers, Vecna’s threat, and fan-favorite moments like the Russian storyline and Scoops Ahoy.

Fans’ reactions:

The epic recap quickly ignited a buzz among fans, who flooded the comments with their exciting reactions.

“YES THE SONG WE NEEDED,” wrote one, while another quipped, “Will talking about his Hairstyle all throughout the seasons.”

A third added, “IM SO FREAKING EXCITED.”

Stranger Things Season 5 release:

Stranger Things Season 5 is scheduled to be released in three installments: Four-episode based Part 1 on November 26 at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, three-episode based Part 2 on December 25 at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, and the Part 3, which will mark the show’s grand finale, will be out on the New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun
The 'Euphoria' star showed off her stunning figure while enjoying time with boyfriend Scooter Braun

Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’

Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban parted ways last month after nearly 19 years of marriage

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked
Taylor Swift drops surprising new update after key wedding plans unveiled in new report

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy
'Dancing with the Stars' has crowned its season 34 champion

Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34

Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34
Robert Irwin ignites dating speculation as he wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case

Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case
The 'American Pie' star filled a police report and declared that she is 'willing to prosecute'

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour
Sabrina Carpenter concluded her hit fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles over the weekend

‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch

‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch
Everything you need to know about the release of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

'DWTS' finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury

'DWTS' finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury
Robert Irwin admitted the Cha Cha was the one Instant Dance

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80
Sir Richard Branson shares heartbreaking tribute as he announces the passing of his beloved wife

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum is currently selling his signed jerseys from his 1999 film 'Varsity Blues' to help cover treatment costs

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday
The 'Baby' hitmaker's wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend