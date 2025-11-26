Gigi Hadid drops heartwarming peek at pre-Holiday fun with daughter Khai  

Gigi Hadid has shared cozy preparations for upcoming holiday festivities alongside her daughter, Khai Malik.
On Wednesday, November 26, the renowned supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to release a few glimpses into her pre-Holiday preparations.
In the viral snap, Hadid showed a half image of her only daughter, who was apparently helping her mom in setting the table for the pre-Holiday dinner.
"Mama’s helper," the 30-year-old fashionista captioned her post.
In another slide, the proud mom showed the dining table, which was decorated with several pumpkins and flowers.
His time, the mother-daughter duo appeared to be getting in the festive spirit and doing some napkin folding ahead of Thanksgiving.
This rare glimpse comes a few months after the model-turned-businesswoman celebrated her fifth birthday party in September this year.
For the unversed, Hadid welcomed her only daughter, Khai Malik, on September 19, 2020, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
The pair have been co-parenting Khai since they parted ways in 2021.
It is important to note that Gigi Hadid is currently dating popular American actor Bradley Cooper.
The couple is reportedly on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level with wedding plans.