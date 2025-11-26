Guy Fieri fights for life in emergency surgery after horrific accident

Guy Fieri ended up in emergency surgery after he endured a painful leg surgery.
The Food Network star was rushed into the ER after he tore quad muscle due to skipping a set of stairs.
During a chat with Fox News Digital, he recalled the horrifying experience, "[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits.”
Guy continued, “But when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen you know, in 20 years he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone.”
While explaining the situation, the 57-year-old noted, "But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it explode,” adding, “We've got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set and everybody's ready to go, and I'm in surgery.”
The Guy's Grocery Games host is now using a wheelchair and crutches to get around.
At the time of accident, he was in the middle of shooting filming his new series Flavor Town Food Fight.