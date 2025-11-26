Entertainment

Robert Irwin breaks silence on winning ‘DWTS’ after sister Bindi

Robert Irwin holds back tears as he addresses 'Dancing with the Stars' win with Witney Carson

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Robert Irwin breaks silence on winning ‘DWTS’ after sister Bindi
Robert Irwin breaks silence on winning ‘DWTS’ after sister Bindi

Robert Irwin got emotional as he addresses winning Dancing with the Stars 10-years after his sister Bindi did.

On the show’s season 34 finale, which aired on Tuesday, November 25, the Australian conservationist won the Mirrorball Trophy with his professional partner Witney Carson.

During a chat with PEOPLE, he broke silence on following his sister’s footsteps, “To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me. This has absolutely changed my life.”

Robert added, “It's about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message. I'm just so grateful that I was here on this journey with Witney. You've got me forever.”

The Earthshot Prize ambassador also praised his dance partner, “Witney pours her heart and soul into this, and I'm just so happy that we are here.”

Meanwhile, Witney claimed that she “can't think of anyone more deserving” than Robert of the trophy.

She noted, “I feel like I've been so proud of you week to week, and just to see you shine has been one of my biggest highlights in my life, and I just am so, so proud of you.”

Other contestants competing for the trophy included influencer Alix Earle with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa, television personality Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach, and actress Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston debuts 'cute' Jim Curtis as hair muse in adorable video

Jennifer Aniston debuts 'cute' Jim Curtis as hair muse in adorable video
The 'Friends' alum and her new partner began dating in July this year

Sadie Sink gushes over working with Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man'

Sadie Sink gushes over working with Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man'
Sadie Sink gives 'exciting' update on other Marvel projects ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ release

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour reflects on flaws in love after Lily Allen split

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour reflects on flaws in love after Lily Allen split
The 'Stranger Things' star disclosed the similarities of his character Jim Hopper with real life

Benny Blanco faces heartbreaking blow after sweet request to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco faces heartbreaking blow after sweet request to Selena Gomez
The ‘I Said I Love You First’ producer Benny Blanco hit by traumatic news after sending heartfelt message to wife Selena Gomez

‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch

‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and other cast members fuel hype for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 with exciting rap recap

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun
The 'Euphoria' star showed off her stunning figure while enjoying time with boyfriend Scooter Braun

Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’

Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban parted ways last month after nearly 19 years of marriage

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked
Taylor Swift drops surprising new update after key wedding plans unveiled in new report

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy
'Dancing with the Stars' has crowned its season 34 champion

Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34

Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34
Robert Irwin ignites dating speculation as he wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case

Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case
The 'American Pie' star filled a police report and declared that she is 'willing to prosecute'

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour
Sabrina Carpenter concluded her hit fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles over the weekend