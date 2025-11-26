Robert Irwin breaks silence on winning ‘DWTS’ after sister Bindi

Robert Irwin got emotional as he addresses winning Dancing with the Stars 10-years after his sister Bindi did.
On the show’s season 34 finale, which aired on Tuesday, November 25, the Australian conservationist won the Mirrorball Trophy with his professional partner Witney Carson.
During a chat with PEOPLE, he broke silence on following his sister’s footsteps, “To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me. This has absolutely changed my life.”
Robert added, “It's about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message. I'm just so grateful that I was here on this journey with Witney. You've got me forever.”
The Earthshot Prize ambassador also praised his dance partner, “Witney pours her heart and soul into this, and I'm just so happy that we are here.”
Meanwhile, Witney claimed that she “can't think of anyone more deserving” than Robert of the trophy.
She noted, “I feel like I've been so proud of you week to week, and just to see you shine has been one of my biggest highlights in my life, and I just am so, so proud of you.”
Other contestants competing for the trophy included influencer Alix Earle with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa, television personality Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach, and actress Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten.