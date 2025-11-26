Benny Blanco faces heartbreaking blow after sweet request to Selena Gomez

In a heartbreaking new update, Benny Blanco has been hit by a shocking news.
On Wednesday, November 26, ABC7 reported that the 37-year-old record producer’s mother, Sandra Levin, faced a tragic event when robbers broke into her home in Studio City, California, this week.
According to the outlet, the robbery occurred on Monday, November 24, around 9:15 p.m. local time, when three men forced their way into Levin’s two-story home while she was alone.
The burglars entered the residence through a sliding glass door that they shattered.
Upon hearing the noise, Sandra Levin ran upstairs, locked herself inside a bathroom, and immediately dialed 911 for help, shared the Los Angeles Police Department.
She reportedly told police that the intruders even kicked down the bathroom door during the break-in.
It was also shared that by the time cops arrived at the crime spot, the suspects – dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered behind masks – were gone already.
Moreover, it was noted that while several rooms were ransacked and some items were stolen, Benny Blanco’s mother was not hurt during the tragedy.
This update comes three days after Benny Blanco made a sweet request to his wife, Selena Gomez, on Instagram.
Taking to her official account, the actress posted a carousel of photos from what seemed to be a tour with her close pals.
Making a heartfelt plea, Blanco commented on the post, writing, “come home.”