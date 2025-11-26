Jennifer Aniston debuts 'cute' Jim Curtis as hair muse in adorable video 

Jennifer Aniston has given the cutest shoutout to her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in an adorable video for her haircare line.
The 56-year-old American actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, November 25, to release the footage featuring her current love interest, whom she turned into her hair muse.
In the viral video, Aniston is seen combining two of her LolaVie hair products in her hands before applying the blend through her man’s hair.
"You’re going to do a little bit of the hair paste, a little drop of the hair oil, mix it, run your hands through your hair, and you’re good to go," the Friends alum added.
She later faced the camera before concluding her video while dubbing her 50-year-old boyfriend "cute" in her video.
The Break-Up actress captioned her post, "A little bit of this. A little bit of that. A little bit a cuuuute."
This post from Jennifer Aniston comes nearly three weeks after she confirmed her romance with Jim Curtis on Instagram on his 50th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the critically acclaimed actress shared a loving tribute on November 3, alongside a never-before-seen photo.
"Happy birthday, my love. Cherished," Aniston wrote.
For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been romantically connected since July this year, during their cosy date night on a yacht in Mallorca.