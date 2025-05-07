Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year

Tommy Fury has shared a rare update on his daughter Bambi, offering a touching glimpse into fatherhood while reflecting on what he described as a “dark year” filled with personal challenges and growth.
While conversing at ITV's Good Morning Britain, the professional boxer opened up about his bond with his little girl.
Fury also revealed how his daughter has been a shining light in his "worst year" of his life.
In a candid video chat with Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on April 7, he also shed light on the tough times he faced after a hand injury halted his boxing career and led to surgery.
"I've just got off the phone with her now. I speak to Bambi all the time, she's everything to me. I love her so much. If Bambi's watching this, Bambi, Daddy loves you!" he said, blowing a kiss to the camera.
Reflecting on the best year of his life, Furry said 2023 was the "best" year of his life, due to Bambi's birth, but admitted that the following year was the "worst" due to his injury.
He also revealed that he had struggled with negative thoughts during his recovery, saying: "I thought sod it all. You go down a route for a few weeks, and you end up staying there for a long time."
Furry mentioned, "This year will be the best year of my life. And it starts on Friday. I am happy mentally now. I have come through it, I am on the other side."
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's first child:
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child, a daughter, on January 23, 2023, after meeting on season 5 of the reality dating show in 2019.