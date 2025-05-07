Royal

Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William both still support the Diana Award

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Prince Harry has stepped out in Las Vegas to make a high-profile appearance to support Diana Awards, the only charity that bears the name of Princess Diana.

On May 6, the Duke of Sussex, 40, attended ServiceNow's Knowledge 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

He participated in an Executive Circle Mainstage discussion focused on strengthening the next generation of leaders, where he is also supposed to launch the charity's Pledge to Invest initiative.

Hosted by Dr. Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Award, the panel discussion saw ServiceNow's Paul Fipps alongside award recipients Christina Williams and Sonny Khan.

"Through The Diana Award, I've had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action. That's not just inspiring—it's the kind of untapped potential we can't afford to overlook," said the duke.

He further added, "Far too many young people are locked out of leadership pipelines because we've failed to build truly inclusive and accessible pathways."

The Diana Award

The Diana Award was founded in 1999 by former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown, inspired by Princess Diana's faith that young people have the power to change the world. 

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William both still support the Diana Award, one of the only charitable causes they still publicly share. 

