King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event

King Charles has sent rarely seen Royal Family members for a sombre event in Denmark.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte, were in Denmark to represent the British monarchy at the sombre event on Sunday, May 4.
During the official commemoration of the Liberation of Denmark, Their Royal Highnesses attended a service of thanksgiving alongside King Frederick and Queen Mary at Copenhagen Cathedral.
As per the official statement of the Palace, “Joined by the Danish Government and official representatives of Denmark, the service marked the anniversary of the country's liberation in 1945.”
It continued, “Later, Their Royal Highnesses joined the Danish Royal Family to honour fallen Danish resistance fighters at Mindelunden (The Memorial Park). Together with Their Majesties The King and Queen of Denmark.”
The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath dedicated to those who gave their lives during the Second World War at the monument.
Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte were also present at the memorial service.
About Danish Liberation Day:
Danish Liberation Day is celebrated each year in Denmark on May 5. It marks the liberation of Denmark from German occupation in 1945.