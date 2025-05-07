Entertainment

Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor officially filed for divorce in August 2024

  • May 07, 2025
Brittany Cartwright has shared shocking texts she received from ex husband Jax Taylor.

In the latest episode of The Valley, aired on Tuesday, May 6, the 36-year-old TV personality shared the disturbing messages she has received from her estranged husband, who staying in a mental health facility for 30 days.

The alleged rage text, which she received read, “You took my son from me. You took my job away from me. I’ve worked so hard for two years for this and you took it from me.”

Another message from Jax noted, “I am in a mental health clinic. You’re not answering my calls.”

Brittany told costars Janet Caperna and Michelle Saniei, “I found out he’s in therapy almost seven hours a day so they take his phone while he’s in therapy, and he gets 15-minute breaks in between so he’s doing therapy, getting his phone, rage texting me, going back to therapy.”

She added, “I’m not checking in on him enough. I’m not being a good wife. Why haven’t I sent him care packages yet? Why haven’t I tried to come visit him yet? It’s been three days. He needs to take this seriously because this is going to make or break it for the rest of his life.”

Brittany explained that Jax needs to seriously focus on his mental health, otherwise his life will get more messy.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor relationship:

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor relationship share a 4-year-old son, Cruz.

The former couple officially filed for divorce in August 2024.

