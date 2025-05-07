Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi's 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi ied the knot on May 18, 2024 and later hosted a lavish wedding in Italy

  May 07, 2025
    Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her husband Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday to the fullest.

    The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to ring in Jake’s big day with adorable photos and sweet note.

    Millie kicked off her carousal of beautiful photo with a solo shot of Jake as he stands on a beach at sunset.

    The next slide showed a sizzling close-up photo of the couple from their Croatian honeymoon back in October of 2023, in which they could be seen wearing matching white outfits with stunning shades as they posed for the camera.

    However, the highlight of the image was her white beaded swimsuit, which featured Jake’s initials ‘JB’ adorned on the right chest.

    The heartwarming photo was followed a couple of their adorable selfies, showcasing their loving bond.

    “Happy birthday hubby [heart emojis] there’s no one like you," the British actress wrote in the caption.


    Fan’s reaction

    Soon after Millie post the birthday wish for Jake, their ardent fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the couple.

    “Happy birthday Jake! u guys are actually the cutest ever omg,” one wrote.

    While another added, “Still looking like a perfect couple.”

    “FAV COUPLE EVER!!” the third gushed.

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first romantically linked together in 2021 and confirmed their relationship in June of that year.

    The couple finally tied the knot on May 18, 2024 during a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family." Several months later, Brown and Bongiovi hosted a lavish wedding in Italy.

