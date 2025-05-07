Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance

King Charles III has shared an important update regarding rarely seen members of the Royal Family.
Hours after Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance on Wednesday, May 7, Royal Family's Instagram released new photos of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and Birgitte with the Danish Royals.
Buckingham Place shared a carousel of photos of the royal couple with King Fredrick and Queen Marry, whom they joined for the commemoration of the Liberation of Denmark on Sunday, May 4.
The Instagram post was accompanied by an official description which read, "During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses attended a service of thanksgiving at Copenhagen Cathedral."
As per the caption, the rarely seen royals were "Joined by the Danish Government and official representatives of Denmark, the service marked the anniversary of the country’s liberation in 1945."
It further revealed, "Later, Their Royal Highnesses joined the Danish Royal Family to honour fallen Danish resistance fighters at Mindelunden (The Memorial Park)."
"Together with Their Majesties The King and Queen of Denmark, The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath dedicated to those who gave their lives during the Second World War at the monument," the caption added.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester could not join his and her majesty at Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 5, to mark VE Day, 80th anniversary.
This update comes after Harry made his first public appearance in Las Vegas at a ServiceNow Knowledge conference to support his late mom's charity, The Diana Award, following his bombshell interview to BBC last week.
Harry, in his exclusive conversation with BBC openly expressed his desire to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.
The father-of-two extended the olive branch to Charles and other members of the firm while discussing his defeat in UK security case.
Prince Harry's UK security case
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's state security was downgraded by Home Office, when they left England in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.
In order to restore his taxpayers-funded security when in UK to ensure the safety of his wife and kids, Harry filed a lawsuit in High Court against Home Office's decision to downgrade his protocol.
However, after facing disappointment from HC as it ruled in favour of HO, the duke then turned to the London Court to Appeal, only to face the same fate for the second time.