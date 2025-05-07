Entertainment

Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

The 'Work' hitmaker opened up about her upcoming musical album at the blue carpet of Met Gala earlier this week

  • May 07, 2025
Rihanna opened up about her much-awaited music album, R9, after confirming the 'exciting' third pregnancy with longtime beau, A$AP Rocky.

The Fenty Beauty founder has been working on her ninth studio album for years, is finally set for its official release.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna was asked about her plans to release her long-awaited musical collection, as she is expecting her third child with her boyfriend.

The Diamond crooner revealed that a few songs from the album might be launched soon before delivering baby number three.

She noted, "No, maybe a couple of videos. I can sing!"

As reported by Mail Online, Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

These remarks of Rihanna come after she grabbed headlines as she revealed her third surprise pregnancy with the rapper on the blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala. 

Rihanna reacts on third pregnancy:

Speaking about her third pregnancy, the singer-turned-businesswoman noted that she is not "too overwhelmed" by the new journey.

She added, "I'm good! I'm shockingly feeling ok, and not too overwhelmed at the moment. At first it was kinda like, Ahhh!"

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially sparked romance speculations in 2019. They are also parents to their two sons named RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. 

However, the couple has not revealed the due date of their third child. 

Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

