Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty

The Royal Princess made a confession while attending the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season

  • May 08, 2025
Princess Anne offered a candid remark during a recent Buckingham Palace garden party, declaring she would "never run a marathon.”

On Wednesday, the Royal Princess made a confession while attending the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season.

The princess shared her thoughts during a playful moment with fundraising participants, who dressed as giant ovaries.

At the Garden Party, thousands of participants marked their attendance, they enjoyed tea and sandwiches on the Palace lawn.

The several members of the Royal family attended despite threatening rain clouds.

Princess Anne was amused by photographs as she was shown of "Mr and Mrs Ovary", friends who participate in marathons dressed as giant reproductive organs.

"Do you run around like that?" the Princess asked with a laugh. "Good of you not to turn up like that."

Craig McMurrough, 54, and Sarah Temple, 49, who run at marathons were delighted by the royal's reaction.

Later, McMurrough told the Telegraph: "She couldn't believe we run in those outfits and she said, 'You won't get me running a marathon'."

Notably the fundraising activities started after McMurrough's sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from the disease in 2016, aged just 43.

Princess Anne at Garden Party:

Princess Anne was joined at the garden party by the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Royal Family appeared at the Palace together for the National Anthem prior to welcoming the guests.

