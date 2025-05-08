Royal

Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers

William, Prince of Wales pays tribute to the significant sacrifice of rangers protecting wildlife

  • May 08, 2025
Prince William has shared his honest thoughts on the deadly attack that took place last week in the southeastern Niassa Special Reserve (NSR).

During the tragic incident in northern Mozambique, two rangers lost their lives, and one other was left injured.

The British Royal, who is an advocate for wildlife and the people who protect the natural world, has paid tribute to the brave souls in a social media post.

Taking to the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princes of Wales, on Wednesday, May 7, William expressed his grief over the incident.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the horrific attacks on the Niassa Special Reserve in northern Mozambique and the tragic passing of two of the Niassa Carnivore Project antipoaching scouts, Domingos Daude and Fernando Paolo Wirsone."

Sharing official statement made by United for Wildlife, which was created by him and the Royal Foundation in 2013, he shared condolences to the families of the victims as well as sending best wishes to scout Mario Cristovao, who was injured during the attack.

William noted that rangers lead the fight to protect the natural world and such attacks highlight how dangerous their jobs are.

While tagging different renowned rangers and wildlife protection social media handles, the 42-year-old Royal urged everyone to support the "crucial work of nature's guardians."

In the next Instagram story, William noted, "This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world."

Describing the ranger's jobs as "one of the most dangerous," he noted, "My thoughts are with all those affected and their families."

Prince William special connection with wildlife

Prince William is the president of United for Wildlife, an organisation which he founded with the help of the Royal Foundation in 2013 to protect endangered species from illegal wildlife trade.

