Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment

Jennifer Aniston is at the center of a troubling case after an alleged intruder was charged with stalking and vandalism.
As per Dailymail, the Friends alum’s home intruder has been formally charged with stalking and property damage.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District shared a press release stating that the charges have been filed against Jimmy Wayne Carwyle.
Following the incident at Aniston's Bel-Air home on Monday, the LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced that Carwyle faced charges of stalking and one count of felony vandalism.
“On May 5, at around 12:20 p.m., the alleged harassment culminated when he allegedly crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing substantial damage, and stopped in her driveway. He was arrested by her security guard before law enforcement arrived,” the release noted of the incident.
“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” district attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in the news release.
The court added, “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”
“I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case,” he also said.
Jennifer Aniston faced harassment:
The report stated that between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025, Carwyle persistently harassed Jennifer Aniston by sending her unwanted messages through social media, voicemail, and email.
To note, Aniston was at her home when the terrifying incident happened.