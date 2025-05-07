Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post 

Jennifer Garner paid heartfelt tribute to her mentors to mark Teacher Appreciation Week.
The Alias actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 6th, to celebrate the two women of her life who helped shape her personality in childhood.
Garner kicked off her post with an adorable photo of herself alongside her former elementary–school librarian and dance teacher.
The mom-of-three penned a touching note for her post, "Never miss an opportunity to thank a teacher who shaped you. Teaching is hard! I’m so lucky to have been taught by my lifelong friend Annyce McCann. And my lifelong mentor Nina Denton Pasinetti."
"Thank you, Mom McCann and Ms. D, I love you," she concluded.
Jennifer Garner published a book T.Bear's Trip to Mars in her childhood:
In another moving footage, Garner showed that one of her mentors was holding her book, T.Bear's Trip to Mars, which she published in her childhood, saying, "This is a special book, because the author is Jennifer Garner, and she wrote this book."
"When she was in first grade. I was her school librarian when she decided to write T. Bear’s Trip to Mars," before reading her publication, "One day T. Bear said, Mommy, I’m going to Mars, after you take your nap, dear."
She additionally read some of the dialogues from Garner's book, stating, "I said very calmly. Going to Mars I yelled. After that, I Fainted."
Jennifer Garner's book also contained a few glimpses of her childhood.