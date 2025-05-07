King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project 

King Charles offered an exclusive sneak peek into his recent visit to the long-standing landmark London project.
The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 7th, to share the never-before-seen glimpses into its dream project.
"All aboard! Today, the King boarded a hybrid @thamesclippers and met employees and apprentices as he travelled to the @tidewaylondon project," the caption stated.
They continued, "Colloquially known as London’s ‘Super Sewer’, The King saw first-hand the benefits to biodiversity, including 71 trees and 3,000 plants on ‘Bazalgette Embankment’: the largest of a set of new public spaces which cover the underground infrastructure."
"His Majesty was introduced to a team of construction workers before unveiling a plaque to mark the completion of the Thames Tideway Tunnel," the post concluded.
In the viral footage, the 76-year-old monarch, who celebrated his two-year anniversary of his coronation ceremony alongside Queen Camilla on Tuesday, was seen visiting London’s underground Thames Tideway Tunnel and the workers who have been working on the site since 2016.
King Charles celebrates Landmark London project:
King Charles has officially marked the completion of London's super sewer, after ten years of its construction.
For those unaware, the monarch's London project Mars Clipper operates on battery power in Central London, recharging whilst continuing its journey outside this zone.