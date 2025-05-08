Entertainment

Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid hard launched her relationship with Bradley Cooper on Instagram after celebrating 30th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones overjoyed by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s inner circle is reportedly thrilled with her new romance.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Victoria Secret model’s family is delighted and they admire the A Star is Born actor.

“Gigi’s family is so happy for her and they absolutely adore Bradley,” a source told of Hadid and Cooper.

The insider added, “He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai.”

The source continued, “Yolanda [Hadid] and Bella [Hadid] love Bradley but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.”

Sharing distinct qualities of The Hangover star, the source stated, “Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before.”

Gigi Hadid confirmed romance with Bradley Cooper

Notably, the report came after Gigi Hadid gushed over the Maestro actor in an interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, at her Met Gala blue carpet 2025.

"I woke up, I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs," Gigi said, taking the 23-year-old influencer by surprise.

She confessed her feelings for Cooper after Gigi hard launched her relationship with Cooper on Instagram. 

In a Monday, May 5 post recapping her April 23 birthday.

Gigi Hadid posted a carousel of photos which featured a snap of her and Cooper smiling as they kissed at her birthday celebration.

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role

Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse