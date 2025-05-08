Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s inner circle is reportedly thrilled with her new romance.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Victoria Secret model’s family is delighted and they admire the A Star is Born actor.
“Gigi’s family is so happy for her and they absolutely adore Bradley,” a source told of Hadid and Cooper.
The insider added, “He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai.”
The source continued, “Yolanda [Hadid] and Bella [Hadid] love Bradley but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.”
Sharing distinct qualities of The Hangover star, the source stated, “Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before.”
Gigi Hadid confirmed romance with Bradley Cooper
Notably, the report came after Gigi Hadid gushed over the Maestro actor in an interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, at her Met Gala blue carpet 2025.
"I woke up, I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs," Gigi said, taking the 23-year-old influencer by surprise.
She confessed her feelings for Cooper after Gigi hard launched her relationship with Cooper on Instagram.
In a Monday, May 5 post recapping her April 23 birthday.
Gigi Hadid posted a carousel of photos which featured a snap of her and Cooper smiling as they kissed at her birthday celebration.