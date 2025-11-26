Entertainment

Grammy winning singer Trisha Yearwood to host Christmas special show

Trisha Yearwood released her sixteenth studio album, 'The Mirror' in July this year

  By Fatima Hassan
Trisha Yearwood is to grab this year’s biggest opportunity ahead of the annual Holiday season.

The three-time Grammy-winning musician is set to captivate audiences on NBC with the upcoming Christmas special.

On Wednesday, November 26, multiple media reports confirmed that Trisha will host the two-hour-long event, which will premiere on December 3rd, at 10 p.m. ET.

The holiday special promises to feature an impressive lineup of performances, including beloved holiday classics.

In addition to Trisha, several well-known artists will perform on NBC’s new show, including Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins.

Every year, NBC deliver heartwarming and entertaining content to families as the holiday season approaches.

NBC also has a diverse lineup of holiday programming, including Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, and Thanksgiving and Christmas specials of Saturday Night Live.

On a professional front, Trisha Yearwood released her sixteenth studio album, The Mirror, which was launched on July 18, 2025.

The Mirror was co-written and co-produced by the singer herself. 

