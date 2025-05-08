Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance

Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance in Selena Gomez’s photo dump and fans can’t stop gushing over the besties.
On Wednesday, May 8, the 32-year-old actress and singer took a trip down a memory lane as she shared a carousel of nostalgic photos on her Instagram account.
The carousel featured a slew of photos with her family and friends including her sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and Theresa Marie.
However, it was the twelfth slide in her post that caught the eyes of fans as it featured Gomez with none other than the 14-time-Grammy winner.
The picture showed a framed photo of the duo from their joint performance during Swift's 1989 World Tour on August 26, 2015.
During Swift’s Los Angeles concert, the two sang Gomez’s hit song Good for You together on stage at the time.
"Lil blast from the past because basically I’m lying horizontal rn and reminiscing bout some memories," the Only Murders in the Building alum penned in the caption.
Fan’s reaction
Gomez post sent fans into frenzy as they rushed to the comment section to gush over their bond.
“The 12th photo TAYLENA forever,” one wrote.
While another added, "TAKING ANY TAYLENA CRUMBS”
“It’s the 12th photo in the carousel for me!!! Hope this means collab,” the third chimed.
The fourth penned, “This made me smile so big. I love these besties."
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez friendship
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first crossed paths in 2008, when they were each dating a Jonas brother. Since then, the duo has never skipped a moment to support each other.