Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends with each other for more than a decade

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance

Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance in Selena Gomez’s photo dump and fans can’t stop gushing over the besties.

On Wednesday, May 8, the 32-year-old actress and singer took a trip down a memory lane as she shared a carousel of nostalgic photos on her Instagram account.

The carousel featured a slew of photos with her family and friends including her sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and Theresa Marie.

However, it was the twelfth slide in her post that caught the eyes of fans as it featured Gomez with none other than the 14-time-Grammy winner.

The picture showed a framed photo of the duo from their joint performance during Swift's 1989 World Tour on August 26, 2015.

During Swift’s Los Angeles concert, the two sang Gomez’s hit song Good for You together on stage at the time.

"Lil blast from the past because basically I’m lying horizontal rn and reminiscing bout some memories," the Only Murders in the Building alum penned in the caption.


Fan’s reaction

Gomez post sent fans into frenzy as they rushed to the comment section to gush over their bond.

“The 12th photo TAYLENA forever,” one wrote.

While another added, "TAKING ANY TAYLENA CRUMBS”

“It’s the 12th photo in the carousel for me!!! Hope this means collab,” the third chimed.

The fourth penned, “This made me smile so big. I love these besties."

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez friendship 

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first crossed paths in 2008, when they were each dating a Jonas brother. Since then, the duo has never skipped a moment to support each other.

Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment

Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban

Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers

Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor