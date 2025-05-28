Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show

Selena Gomez is facing online criticism as fans accused her of being "disrespectful" during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.
Over the weekend, Gomez attended Beyoncé’s New Jersey's concert at MetLife Stadium and shared sweet peeks from the show on her Instagram Stories.
In one of the photos, the Only Murders in the Building star could be seen enjoying the concert from a private box with a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers streaming on her phone.
"Still got my eye on the game," she captioned the photo.
Fans' Backlash
While some followers took it as light-hearted multitasking, others perceived it as a "disrespect" toward Beyoncé.
"Selena Gomez really said Beyoncé’s concert is too boring she really started watching a basketball game," a X user wrote.
While another added, "All of this for Selena Gomez to end up watching basketball instead of Beyoncé's show? So disrespectful."
"Not even a basketballer is watching basketball at a Beyoncé concert," the third furiously penned.
Meanwhile, a fourth commented, "Selena Gomez is at a Beyoncé concert watching a basketball game... Usually I wouldn't care, but nah the disrespect."
Selena Gomez's tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Besides the game photo, Selena Gomez also shared a black and white photo of herself, in which she could be seen wearing a cowboy hat imprinted with Beyoncé's tour title, Cowboy Carter, paying tribute to her.
“To the queen B we praise,” Gomez wrote over the photo.
The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé’s ongoing tenth concert tour undertaken to promote her eighth studio of same title, which was released last year.