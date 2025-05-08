King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.
On Wednesday, May 7, the British monarch, 76, and the Queen consort of the UK, 77, welcomed guests at their private home amid the hectic week of VE Day commemorations.
Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, showed up to support the royal couple at the party.
The party began with Charles and Camilla standing at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem.
Later on, Their Majesties joined the crowd with the rest of the royals.
The Royal Family posted a video message after the first Palace garden party of 2025.
“Garden parties have returned for 2025! This afternoon The King and Queen hosted the first Garden Party of 2025 at Buckingham Palace. Their Majesties, joined by Members of The Royal Family, met guests who have travelled from across the country to attend,” the caption read.
It continued, “Guests are nominated by charities and organisations with Royal links, and are invited as a ‘thank you’ for their public service.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton skip special garden party
Prince William and Kate Middleton were notably absent from the Buckingham Palace garden party.
The royal couple were last seen with Charles and Camilla at the VE Day parade on May 5.