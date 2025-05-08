Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025

Princess Anne,the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh join King Charles III, Queen Camilla at Palace garden party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025


King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

On Wednesday, May 7, the British monarch, 76, and the Queen consort of the UK, 77, welcomed guests at their private home amid the hectic week of VE Day commemorations.

Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, showed up to support the royal couple at the party.

The party began with Charles and Camilla standing at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem.

Later on, Their Majesties joined the crowd with the rest of the royals.

The Royal Family posted a video message after the first Palace garden party of 2025.

“Garden parties have returned for 2025! This afternoon The King and Queen hosted the first Garden Party of 2025 at Buckingham Palace. Their Majesties, joined by Members of The Royal Family, met guests who have travelled from across the country to attend,” the caption read.

It continued, “Guests are nominated by charities and organisations with Royal links, and are invited as a ‘thank you’ for their public service.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton skip special garden party

Prince William and Kate Middleton were notably absent from the Buckingham Palace garden party.

The royal couple were last seen with Charles and Camilla at the VE Day parade on May 5.

Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment

Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban

Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers

Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project
King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project
Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims
Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout
Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance
Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance
Prince Harry sparks confusion among royal fans with his new move
Prince Harry sparks confusion among royal fans with his new move
King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event
King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event
King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event
King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event
Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview
Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards