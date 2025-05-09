Entertainment

5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’

These five heart touching Korean dramas on high school bullying you need to watch now!

5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’

As an American teenager if you are still reeling from the recently released Netflix series, Adolescence, some popular high school Korean dramas should already be added in your ‘to watch’ list.

Korean dramas, well-liked by the audience for their compelling storyline, old-school romance, impeccable performances and star-studded cast, boast a huge fan following globally, especially, in the US.

If you are looking for a thought-provoking and intense series just like Netflix’s Adolescence, which covered a wide range of topics such as, bullying and social media influence on younger generation, these high-school K-dramas have got you covered!

From underdog heroes to privileged princesses, these five hard-hitting dramas will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions.

Weak Hero

Weak Hero, is a newly released Korean drama which revolves around a smart but physically weak student named Yeon Si-eun who uses his brains and strategy to fight bullies at school.

Despite appearing quiet and small, Yeon stands up to violence and protects his friends, proving that real strength is not always physical.

Class of Lies

Another hit Korean drama, Class of Lies, also known as Mr. Temporary depicts the story of a lawyer named Gi Moo-hyeok who investigates a murder at a high school involving elite students.

Gi disguises himself as a teacher to resolve the murder mystery and uncover dark side of the school, including bullying and corruption.

The King of Pigs

The King of Pigs depicts the story of two men who reunite after years and open up about painful memories of brutal bullying in middle school.

The series also sheds a light on how childhood violence leads peoples’ lives to tragic consequences.

The Glory

The Glory tells the story of a woman named Moon Dong-eun who experienced heartbreaking bullying in high school. 

While navigating with the extreme trauma stemmed from that bullying which ruined her life and dreams, Moon plans a revenge against her bullies.

Things take an unexpected turn when Moon returns as a teacher where the bully's child studies and take revenge of her past sufferings.

Shadow Beauty

Shadow Beauty is one of the hit Korean dramas which revolves around a girl, Kim Ae Jin who faces bullying over her looks in real life, while disguising as a beautiful and popular influencer online, where no one knows her real identity.

The series shows how she hides this secret and her life takes a dramatic turn when people start getting suspicious.

Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession

Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts

Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’

5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71
'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’
Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO
Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court
'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court
A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy
A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Kanye West launches vile attacks on Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori in new song
Kanye West launches vile attacks on Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori in new song
Tom Cruise brings Hollywood flair to Seoul with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ premiere
Tom Cruise brings Hollywood flair to Seoul with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ premiere
Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day
Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE