5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’

As an American teenager if you are still reeling from the recently released Netflix series, Adolescence, some popular high school Korean dramas should already be added in your ‘to watch’ list.
Korean dramas, well-liked by the audience for their compelling storyline, old-school romance, impeccable performances and star-studded cast, boast a huge fan following globally, especially, in the US.
If you are looking for a thought-provoking and intense series just like Netflix’s Adolescence, which covered a wide range of topics such as, bullying and social media influence on younger generation, these high-school K-dramas have got you covered!
From underdog heroes to privileged princesses, these five hard-hitting dramas will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions.
Weak Hero
Weak Hero, is a newly released Korean drama which revolves around a smart but physically weak student named Yeon Si-eun who uses his brains and strategy to fight bullies at school.
Despite appearing quiet and small, Yeon stands up to violence and protects his friends, proving that real strength is not always physical.
Class of Lies
Another hit Korean drama, Class of Lies, also known as Mr. Temporary depicts the story of a lawyer named Gi Moo-hyeok who investigates a murder at a high school involving elite students.
Gi disguises himself as a teacher to resolve the murder mystery and uncover dark side of the school, including bullying and corruption.
The King of Pigs
The King of Pigs depicts the story of two men who reunite after years and open up about painful memories of brutal bullying in middle school.
The series also sheds a light on how childhood violence leads peoples’ lives to tragic consequences.
The Glory
The Glory tells the story of a woman named Moon Dong-eun who experienced heartbreaking bullying in high school.
While navigating with the extreme trauma stemmed from that bullying which ruined her life and dreams, Moon plans a revenge against her bullies.
Things take an unexpected turn when Moon returns as a teacher where the bully's child studies and take revenge of her past sufferings.
Shadow Beauty
Shadow Beauty is one of the hit Korean dramas which revolves around a girl, Kim Ae Jin who faces bullying over her looks in real life, while disguising as a beautiful and popular influencer online, where no one knows her real identity.
The series shows how she hides this secret and her life takes a dramatic turn when people start getting suspicious.