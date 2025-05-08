Royal

Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event

The Princess of Wales paid a subtle tribute to honour her grandfather who served as a fighter pilot during World War Two

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 08, 2025
Princess Kate honored her maternal grandfather, Ronald Goldsmith at Monday's 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations.

As per GB News, the Princess of Wales sported a golden Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm brooch featuring Air Force wings on her lapel.

She paid a subtle tribute to honour her grandfather who served as a fighter pilot during World War Two.

The brooch served as an important reflection of her family's personal connection to the war being celebrated at the event.

In the midst of the royal ceremony, it stood out as a discreet but heartfelt salute to her heritage.

Ronald Goldsmith died in 2003 at the age of 72, after his longstanding, eight-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

The impact of the degenerative illness on Kate’s grandfather was both profound and lasting.

Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith opened up about Ronald, saying, "Dad was always so entertaining and full of life, but MSA robbed him both physically and emotionally. It was heartbreaking to watch."

He added: "Even though he had been ill for eight years, it was a huge shock when he died. Sadly, he was very poorly by the time Kate began dating William, and he never lived to see the royal wedding, but he would have been thrilled."

Princess Kate VE day outfit:

Notably, Princess Kate served looks at the event in a deep purple Emilia Wickstead coat dress, accessorized with a belted waist and pleated skirt.

She complemented the outfit with a Sean Barrett hat adorned with a bow, pairing the ensemble with tan Ralph Lauren heels.

