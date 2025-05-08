Liam Payne's $32.2 million estate future uncertain as he died with no will

Liam Payne had left behind an astonishing estate worth millions after his sudden death.
The One Direction alum's ex Cheryl Cole will be overseeing his estate alongside music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray after Liam passed away without leaving a will.
According to court documents, Liam's estate in the UK is approximately worth $32.2 million after debts settlements and expenses.
Cheryl – who is the mom of Liam's 8-year-old son Bear – and Bray will be managing the estate with limited access until a general grant is made.
In the meantime, she and the attorney are not allowed to distribute any funds from the estate.
Liam Payne's death
Liam died in October at the age of 31 after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Argentina.
The dad-of-one died of multiple traumatic injuries with internal and external haemorrhaging.
According to a toxicology report, drugs were in the Strip That Down singer's system when he fell, prompting authorities to launch an investigating into his death.
Liam Payne's dating life
At the time of his death, the Teardrops singer was dating influencer Kate Cassidy, who flew out of South America days before his fatal fall.
Cheryl and Liam dated from 2016 to 2018, and first met when he was 14 auditioning for the renowned The X Factor, where the Promise This singer was one of the judges.