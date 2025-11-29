Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note 

Ed Sheeran has released a new surprise version of his album, Play, with a touching message to his beloved fans.
On Friday, November 28, the Perfect hitmaker took to his Instagram account to announce the launch of his new super deluxe album with a brief statement.
"Play Super Deluxe out now. It was so hard to choose the songs for this album; it was such a vast creative experience, but going to India brought it all together," Sheeran captioned his post.
He continued, "I wanted to put on the songs that had been created outside of India, too. 14 songs aren’t on the main album, which is kind of an album in itself, so I hope you have fun digging into them. They’re different themes, genres, collaborators, but all within the Play sphere."
"When I make albums, I deep dive into as much as I can and whittle down, but sometimes you love some songs so much they have to see the light of day. This is what this deluxe is. 2025 is coming to an end now; it was the year of Play for me. Next year, we start the Loop tour, and I'll be finishing whatever is next," Sheeran remarked.
For the unversed, Ed Sheeran released his eighth studio album, Play, on September 12, 2025.
The album was released through Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records, and its first single, Azizam, was released on April 4, 2025.