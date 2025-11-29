Entertainment

Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note

The 'Perfect' hitmaker dropped his eighth studio album, 'Play' in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note
Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note 

Ed Sheeran has released a new surprise version of his album, Play, with a touching message to his beloved fans.

On Friday, November 28, the Perfect hitmaker took to his Instagram account to announce the launch of his new super deluxe album with a brief statement.

"Play Super Deluxe out now. It was so hard to choose the songs for this album; it was such a vast creative experience, but going to India brought it all together," Sheeran captioned his post.

He continued, "I wanted to put on the songs that had been created outside of India, too. 14 songs aren’t on the main album, which is kind of an album in itself, so I hope you have fun digging into them. They’re different themes, genres, collaborators, but all within the Play sphere."

"When I make albums, I deep dive into as much as I can and whittle down, but sometimes you love some songs so much they have to see the light of day. This is what this deluxe is. 2025 is coming to an end now; it was the year of Play for me. Next year, we start the Loop tour, and I'll be finishing whatever is next," Sheeran remarked.

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran released his eighth studio album, Play, on September 12, 2025. 

The album was released through Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records, and its first single, Azizam, was released on April 4, 2025. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner stuns fans in plunging black dress for Thanksgiving celebration

Kylie Jenner stuns fans in plunging black dress for Thanksgiving celebration
The Kylie Cosmetics founder leaves fans speechless in bold black Thanksgiving look

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split
'The Lord of the Rings' alum marked Thanksgiving with his children Flynn, 14, and daughter Daisy Dove, 5

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall
Tony Germano's death was confirmed by his representative earlier this week

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement
Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa began dating in April 2025

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim
Noah Schnapp played the role of Will Byers in 'Stranger Things' since season one

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin breaks silence on making acting debut with ‘Zootopia 2’

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns
The '9 to 5' hitmaker initially sparked health concerns in September 2025

Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance

Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance
Cynthia Erivo shares emotional message after peforming at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite vocal struggles

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun
The 'Christy' star was appeared in American Eagle advertisement in July this year

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities
Millie Bobby Brown shines after dopting baby daughter this year with husband Jake Bongiovi

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast
The ‘Birthday’ crooner Jennifer Lopez offers captivating peeks into her 2025 Thanksgiving celebrations

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian daughter didn’t hold back on mom's fashion choices