Kylie Jenner stuns fans in plunging black dress for Thanksgiving celebration

Kylie Jenner has left her fans in awe with her latest Instagram Story, showcasing her glamorous style for her family’s Thanksgiving celebration.
The beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories on November 27, 2025, showing her bold holiday look, wearing a plunging black corset-style midi dress with a bow with long ribbons.
Kylie completed the outfit with soft curls, heels, and smoky glam, uplifting her look.
The reality TV star and entrepreneur also offered a few glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebration with sister Kendall Jenner.
She shared a clip of Kendall riding an electric bike, calling her “my thanksgiving cutie.”
In another story, Kylie uploaded a cute video of Kendall peeling carrots while wearing an apron.
For deserts, The Kardashians star enjoyed a cinnamon roll made by friend Hailey Bieber, sharing an image, writing “oh... my... god.”
Though Kendall appeared exhausted after completing her kitchen tasks, as Kylie posted a photo of her asleep with the caption, “she worked so hard on her cooking.”
As per People, Kylie’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet would join her for the delightful celebration of Thanksgiving while on a break from filming Dune: Part Three.