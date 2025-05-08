Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s ‘awkward’ red carpet debut moment exposed

Timothée Chalamet wins an honorary award at the David Di Donatello Awards 2025

  • May 08, 2025
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “awkward” red carpet debut moment has been exposed.

On Wednesday, May 7, the romantic couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the David Di Donatello Awards.

The Dune star won an honorary David award for the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award.

A body language expert Judi James exposed “awkward” moments between the couple during their red carpet appearance.

She told Mirror, “Timothée looks like a shop window mannequin here, adopting a newly-elegant look for the red carpet. His projected communication appears to be mainly with the cameras and there's little in the way of variation of expression or pose.”

The expert added, “Kylie's body language looks a little self-conscious and awkward as though she's trying to work around him and create a romantic vibe to match the romantic-looking outfits.”

Judi noticed that Timothée tried to place his arm around Kylie but his hand accidentally landed on her stomach, making it a “semi-awkward” moment.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet outfit details

Timothée Chalamet opted for an all black look; featuring a velvet double breasted blazer, a black button down tee, and shoes.

Meanwhile, Kylie looked gorgeous in a fitted gown embroidered black details.

PC: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed the mesmerising look with gold earrings and a black and gold clutch.

To note, Kylie and Timothée have been romantically linked since April 2023.

