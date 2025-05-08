Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William is not looking forward to rekindle his bond with younger brother Prince Harry.
Several sources exclusively informed In Touch that the future King has expressed his regrets on not severing ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before.
An insider noted, "William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and Meghan. He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this."
They continued, "It's getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to talk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that."
Prince William and Prince Harry feud
William and Harry have been estranged for years, and their feud reportedly started in 2018, when the father-of-two put distance between William and himself for not supporting Meghan Markle.
Harry gave details of his relationship with William in 2022's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
In the series, the 40-year-old Royal recalled how "terrifying" it was to have his brother "scream and shout" at him after he and wife decided to stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020.
The informant revealed that William has "moved on" and that the matter of royal titles should have been addressed "when they initially left."
Meghan Markle and the Royal Title
The report came after Meghan Markle received backlash for using her royal title HRH in a greeting card a year ago to her friend Jamie Kern Lima, a click of which was shared recently on her first ever podcast interview.
King Charles reportedly had an soft attitude towards his younger son regarding titles, which is set to change once Prince Williams takes over the throne.