Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

As per GB News, the Princess and Princess of Wales will join the monarch on Thursday, May 8, after skipping the Buckingham Palace garden party.

Catherine might give a nod to Princess Diana by wearing her sapphire ring during the outing.

The managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds, Tobias Kormind, told the media outlet, “For the VE Day events on the 8th, she can be expected to wear earrings featuring either pearls or sapphires. Perhaps Kate will likely opt for her modified version of Princess Diana’s Diamond and South Sea Pearl Earrings or the late princess’s striking blue sapphire drop earrings.”

“Equally, we may see a reappearance of the Bahrain Pearl Earrings – worn by Kate on at least two Remembrance Sundays, and which pay an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana,” the expert explained.

Charles and Camilla will also be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent for the Service of Thanksgiving.

King Charles, Prince William to perform key role

The Royal Family is set to join the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance during the Service of Thanksgiving.

After the congregation, King Charles and Prince William will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

