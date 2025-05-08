Royal

Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t

Prince Charlotte, who celebrated her 10th birthday last week, is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles dreams that Prince Harry couldn’t
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles dreams that Prince Harry couldn’t

Princess Charlotte has fulfilled grandfather King Charles lifelong dream just by existing!

According to a royal author Ingrid Seward, King Charles, who has two sons, Price William and Prince Harry, has “once wanted a daughter”.

"I would think he has a very nice relationship with his granddaughter,” the royal expert revealed while speaking to People magazine.

That observation echoes something the late Princess Diana once revealed in Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton that Charles had always longed for a daughter.

"I knew Harry was going to be a boy because I saw on the scan," Diana said about the birth of their second son, Prince Harry.

She further added, "Charles always wanted a girl. He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl."

While Prince Harry brought immense joy to the royal family, he couldn’t fulfill Charles’ desire for a daughter.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her 10th birthday last week, is the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales and first granddaughter of King Charles.

The young princess was born on May 2, 2015, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

“She’s a natural and has taken to royal events like a duck to water,” a palace insider told the outlet.

Although, the monarch is close to all three of Prince William kids but he has a different of bond with his only daughter, Charlotte.

King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice

King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss

Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players

Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service
Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift
Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift
Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event
Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event
King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project
King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project
Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims
Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout
Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance
Royal Family shares big update amid Prince Harry's Las Vegas appearance