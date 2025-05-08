Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t

Princess Charlotte has fulfilled grandfather King Charles lifelong dream just by existing!
According to a royal author Ingrid Seward, King Charles, who has two sons, Price William and Prince Harry, has “once wanted a daughter”.
"I would think he has a very nice relationship with his granddaughter,” the royal expert revealed while speaking to People magazine.
That observation echoes something the late Princess Diana once revealed in Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton that Charles had always longed for a daughter.
"I knew Harry was going to be a boy because I saw on the scan," Diana said about the birth of their second son, Prince Harry.
She further added, "Charles always wanted a girl. He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl."
While Prince Harry brought immense joy to the royal family, he couldn’t fulfill Charles’ desire for a daughter.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her 10th birthday last week, is the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales and first granddaughter of King Charles.
The young princess was born on May 2, 2015, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
“She’s a natural and has taken to royal events like a duck to water,” a palace insider told the outlet.
Although, the monarch is close to all three of Prince William kids but he has a different of bond with his only daughter, Charlotte.