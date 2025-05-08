King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice

King Charles is reminiscing the late Queen Elizabeth's cherished memories of VE Day in her own voice!
The Buckingham Palace took to its Instagram account on Thursday, May 8, to share the queen's heartfelt BBC in which she recalled her historic 1945’s VE Day celebrations.
“On this day in 1945, Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) pulled down her uniform cap and merged incognito into the crowds in central London to experience VE Day as one of tens of thousands of jubilant citizens celebrating the end of the Second World War. More than thirty years later, she recorded her memories for a unique BBC Broadcast,” the palace wrote in the caption.
In the interview, the Queen shared how she and her younger sister Margaret famously slipped out to join the throng outside Buckingham Palace at the young age of 19.
“We cheered the king and queen on the balcony and then walked miles through the streets," Elizabeth recalled.
She further shared, "I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief ... I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life."
VE Day 80th anniversary
The royal family is set to attend a service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey on Thursday, May 8, the actual 80th anniversary of the VE day, the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.
All the government buildings will observe a two-minute national silence at midday and the King and Queen wil conclude the celebration with a concert.