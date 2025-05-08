Royal

King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice

The royal family is set to attend a service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey on Thursday, May 8

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeths historic VE Day memories in her own voice
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice

King Charles is reminiscing the late Queen Elizabeth's cherished memories of VE Day in her own voice!

The Buckingham Palace took to its Instagram account on Thursday, May 8, to share the queen's heartfelt BBC in which she recalled her historic 1945’s VE Day celebrations.

“On this day in 1945, Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) pulled down her uniform cap and merged incognito into the crowds in central London to experience VE Day as one of tens of thousands of jubilant citizens celebrating the end of the Second World War. More than thirty years later, she recorded her memories for a unique BBC Broadcast,” the palace wrote in the caption.

In the interview, the Queen shared how she and her younger sister Margaret famously slipped out to join the throng outside Buckingham Palace at the young age of 19.

“We cheered the king and queen on the balcony and then walked miles through the streets," Elizabeth recalled.

She further shared, "I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief ... I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life."


VE Day 80th anniversary

The royal family is set to attend a service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey on Thursday, May 8, the actual 80th anniversary of the VE day, the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.

All the government buildings will observe a two-minute national silence at midday and the King and Queen wil conclude the celebration with a concert.

King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice

King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss

Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players

Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service
Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift
Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift
Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event
Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event
King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project
King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project
Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims
Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry’s delightful move
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout
Prince William, Kate fear for Charlotte's royal future after Harry's fallout