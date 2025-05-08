Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service

Princess Kate is exuding glamour at Westminster Abbey!
The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a Thanksgiving Service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, May 8.
Although, the future king and queen are attendance, their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were notably absent.
For the auspicious occasion, Kate rocked a stunning white and black polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich.
She elevated her chic look with a black hat by Juliette Botterill and earrings which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana, the Princess of Wales.
Meanwhile, Prince William complemented his wife in a smart lounge suit, a Household Division tie and his Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath Neck Order.
He finished his look for the morning with Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medals.
Besides Wales couple, the King and Queen are also joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent.
Upon arrival, the Royal Family joined the congregation in observing a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance.
After the congregation, King Charles and Prince William laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
VE Day celebration
After a series of events earlier in the week, including a military procession down the Mall, RAF flypast and tea party at Buckingham Palace, the VE Day celebration will culminate later on tonight with a concert in London's Horse Guards Parade attended by the King and Queen.