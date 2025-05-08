Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service 

Princess Anne, who is known for repurposing her favorite clothing, has once again opted to her wardrobe for VE Day celebration.
On Thursday, May 8, the Princess Royal stepped out with her husband Sir Tim Laurence to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for a Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Besides Anne, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent were also in attendance.
For the auspicious occasion, all royal ladies, including Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie and Queen Camilla, dressed to the nines.
However, the Princess Royal re-wore her wardrobe stable, a chic green and grey ensemble.
Her dress featured a long embroidered floral blazer jacket, which she wore buttoned up, looking magnificent as ever.
Princess Anne completed her look with white pearl necklace, sapphire sapphire-colored gloves and a matching shoulder bag.
However this is not the first time that Princess Anne has donned this chic ensemble as she wore the same outfit exact one year ago.
Princess Anne's special garden party
The Princess royal rocked the same outfit on May 23, 2024, when she hosted a special reception for Royal National Lifeboat Institution at Buckingham Palace alongside the Duke of Kent and Sir Tim.