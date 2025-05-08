Royal

Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service

Princess Anne joins King Charles, Queen Camilla alongside her husband Sir Tim Laurence at VE Day service

Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service
Princess Anne restyles her elegant green floral blazer for VE Day service 

Princess Anne, who is known for repurposing her favorite clothing, has once again opted to her wardrobe for VE Day celebration.

On Thursday, May 8, the Princess Royal stepped out with her husband Sir Tim Laurence to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for a Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Besides Anne, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent were also in attendance.

For the auspicious occasion, all royal ladies, including Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie and Queen Camilla, dressed to the nines.

However, the Princess Royal re-wore her wardrobe stable, a chic green and grey ensemble.

Her dress featured a long embroidered floral blazer jacket, which she wore buttoned up, looking magnificent as ever.

Princess Anne completed her look with white pearl necklace, sapphire sapphire-colored gloves and a matching shoulder bag.

Princess Anne at Westminster Abbey to attend the service of thanksgiving today (Photo: REUTERS)
Princess Anne at Westminster Abbey to attend the service of thanksgiving today (Photo: REUTERS)

However this is not the first time that Princess Anne has donned this chic ensemble as she wore the same outfit exact one year ago.

Princess Anne's special garden party 

The Princess royal rocked the same outfit on May 23, 2024, when she hosted a special reception for Royal National Lifeboat Institution at Buckingham Palace alongside the Duke of Kent and Sir Tim.

Princess Anne at the garden party held at Buckingham Palace on May 23, 2024
Princess Anne at the garden party held at Buckingham Palace on May 23, 2024 


Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE

Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE
Mistral Medium 3 multimodal AI model unveiled with advanced capabilities

Mistral Medium 3 multimodal AI model unveiled with advanced capabilities
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership

David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
Justin Bieber opens up about his secret emotional struggle

Justin Bieber opens up about his secret emotional struggle
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth's historic VE Day memories in her own voice
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t
Princess Charlotte fulfils King Charles' dream Prince Harry couldn’t
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for VE Day service
Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift
Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift
Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event
Princess Kate pays touching tribute to her late grandfather at royal event
King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla host first Palace garden party of 2025
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers
Prince William shares emotional message after deadly attack on rangers