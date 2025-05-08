Royal

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward grab spotlight at VE Day Thanksgiving Service

The Duchess and Duke of Edinburgh join King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton for poignant event

  Web Desk
  • May 08, 2025
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward joined the Royal Family for the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to commemorate VE Day.

On Thursday, May 8, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh observed flowers being laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior by Prince William and King Charles.

For those unversed, Edward and Sophie are closely connected to Britain’s armed forces. Edward is also the Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry and The London Guards.

Sophie and her husband took part in the Westminster Abbey congregation for a two-minute silence of remembrance.

Buckingham Palace shared details about the service on the office website.

The statement read, “Their Majesties, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

It continued, “The King and Queen will attend a live celebratory concert from Horse Guards Parade to conclude the national VE Day commemorations.”

Royals at Service of Thanksgiving

Many senior royals attended the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

The list of royals include Sophie, Edward, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Ken, Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

