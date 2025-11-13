Meghan Markle makes rare attempt to win over royal family after poppy drama

Meghan Markle is making efforts to reconcile with the royal family.
Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex attended two high-profile events, including Baby2Baby Gala and Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, which coincided with the 2025 Remembrance Day.
While Prince Harry was seen commemorating the occasion by sporting a poppy on his outfits, his wife sparked backlash for ditching the commemorative emblem.
Shortly after her birthday party, Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, took to their Instagram handles to drop photos from the star-studded event, including their snaps with Meghan Markle.
However, after the poppy drama, which might fuel the royal family’s anger toward her and Prince Harry, the mother of two made a rare attempt to win over King Charles.
According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Meghan Markle’s representatives asked Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to remove the photos that showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the star-studded birthday party.
“They don’t want to piss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile. They need the [royal] family,” told the insider, adding, “Meghan is aware of that.”
Notably, the Kardashians’ removal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photos from their carousels quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation about the reason.