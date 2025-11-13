Royal

King Charles undertakes major duty after series of Remembrance Day engagements

The British monarch fulfils a special duty at Windsor Castle after commemorating the 2025 Remembrance Day

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles undertakes major duty after series of Remembrance Day engagements
King Charles undertakes major duty after series of Remembrance Day engagements

King Charles had a delightful day at Windsor Castle performing a special engagement.

After marking the 2025 Remembrance Day with multiple engagements, duties, and receptions, the 76-year-old British monarch undertook a key duty at his royal residence, presenting prestigious honours to the families of late members of the UK Armed Forces.

In a new post on Wednesday, November 12, the royal family shared a carousel of photos from His Majesty’s engagement, in which he was seen delightfully meeting and interacting with the late soldiers’ families.

“The King has presented Elizabeth Emblems to the families of brave public servants who died in the line of duty,” captioned the palace.

Sharing about the esteemed Elizabeth Emblem, the royals penned, “The Elizabeth Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who die in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.”

“The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown,” they concluded.

Notably, this came just a few hours after King Charles presented Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Awards at Windsor Castle.

For the major duties, the King donned his Field Marshal No 1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals and decorations.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Family hosts grand reception at Buckingham Palace

Royal Family hosts grand reception at Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace shares major update after marking Remembrance Day service

King Charles shares delightful message after Andrew shuts charity

King Charles shares delightful message after Andrew shuts charity
The Royal Family drops important message after Andrew's fresh blow

King Felipe, Queen Letizia inaugurate Spain-China Business Forum

King Felipe, Queen Letizia inaugurate Spain-China Business Forum
Queen Letizia and King Felipe carry out major royal duty during their visit to China

King Willem opens Noordeinde Palace for meaningful meeting with key leaders

King Willem opens Noordeinde Palace for meaningful meeting with key leaders
The Dutch King invites prominent leaders at Royal residency for prestigious event

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden
The Princess Royal arrived in Singapore for two-day business trip earlier this week

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore
Princess Anne kicks off Singapore tour to mark 60 years of UK ties

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’
Royal Family member admits a 'life with that much scrutiny' is unhealthy amid Andrew controversy

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone
The former Duke of York faces fresh blow in aftermath of his series of Royal scandals

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover
King Charles graces magazine cover after hosting reception at Windsor Castle

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip
The Danish Queen Consort, Mary, visits Amazon rainforest during her official trip to Brazil for COP30

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis
Princess Beatrice appears in high spirits after achieving major milestone

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history
The Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic creation