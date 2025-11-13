King Charles undertakes major duty after series of Remembrance Day engagements

King Charles had a delightful day at Windsor Castle performing a special engagement.
After marking the 2025 Remembrance Day with multiple engagements, duties, and receptions, the 76-year-old British monarch undertook a key duty at his royal residence, presenting prestigious honours to the families of late members of the UK Armed Forces.
In a new post on Wednesday, November 12, the royal family shared a carousel of photos from His Majesty’s engagement, in which he was seen delightfully meeting and interacting with the late soldiers’ families.
“The King has presented Elizabeth Emblems to the families of brave public servants who died in the line of duty,” captioned the palace.
Sharing about the esteemed Elizabeth Emblem, the royals penned, “The Elizabeth Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who die in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.”
“The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown,” they concluded.
Notably, this came just a few hours after King Charles presented Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Awards at Windsor Castle.
For the major duties, the King donned his Field Marshal No 1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals and decorations.