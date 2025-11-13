Princess Kate Christmas Carol concert set to sparkle with star-studded surprise

Kate Middleton is ushering in the holiday spirit with the return of her beloved Christmas carol concert, revealing its theme, date, and a star-studded surprise appearance that’s set to delight royal fans.
At midnight on November 13, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 43, will host her fifth annual Together at Christmas carol service on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.
The event will feature Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
A palace statement said, "Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir sing some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances and readings by guests including Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor."
"The Service will also showcase stories of some of the incredible guests in the congregation, who are leading by example and helping to create a more connected society," it continued.
The theme for this year's event is "love in all its forms."
"This year, the Service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms — whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or even through powerful moments of connection with strangers. In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths," the statement said.
"As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy," it added.
Supported by The Royal Foundation, Princess Kate launched the Together at Christmas carol service in 2021 to honor those who helped others during the pandemic.
It has since become an annual celebration of community spirit across the U.K.
This year’s theme focuses on love and connection, highlighting individuals fostering unity and compassion amid what Kate has called an “epidemic of disconnection.”
On December 5, Westminster Abbey will host 1,600 guests linked to these efforts.
The fifth edition of "Together at Christmas" will also include an homage to Katharine, the Duchess of Kent.