King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death

King Charles' heartfelt move towards Ozzy Osbourne's family after his death has been revealed.
The 76-year-old monarch received praises from the late Prince of Darkness' wife Sharon and his kids, Jelly and Jack.
Reflecting on Ozzy's death for the first time - since his passing in July, on the latest episode of the The Osbournes podcast, the trio spoke talked about the love and support they received from singer's fans from across the world, including King Charles.
"We got a lovely letter from the King," Jack candidly mentioned, prompting his mom Sharon to speak about monarch's special gesture.
"Our King is an amazing person," Sharon noted.
"He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, know he does it for many, many, many people," she added.
Sharon went on to praise the cancer-stricken monarch, noting, "Here's a man that does know what's going on in the street with people."
"Not just politics, not just you know, here's a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many, many, many things," she added.
Ozzy's wife further revealed that this is not the first time Charles reached out to them as he contacted the family in 2003 as well when the Paranoid singer suffered a motorbike accident.
As per the official cause of death, Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack at 76, however, he was suffering from several medical issues in the final years of his life. He was buried in Birmingham, England, on July 30.