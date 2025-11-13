Royal

Meghan Markle drops release date, trailer of ‘Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s produced new Netflix documentary ‘Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’ sparks frenzy

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix venture has sparked anticipation among fans.

On Wednesday, November 12, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories to re-share Netflix Film’s new post, which featured the trailer of upcoming documentary, titled Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within.

“They danced their way into the world’s hearts, now go behind their viral videos to the heart of Uganda where Masaka Kids Africana has become a beacon of hope, helping these orphaned children transform their hardship into joy,” captioned the video streaming giant, sharing the plot.

Announcing the release date, they noted, “MASAKA KIDS, A RHYTHM WITHIN premieres December 9.”

The forthcoming Netflix documentary is produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, continuing their mission to create socially impactful global content.

Fans’ reactions:

Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’s trailer quickly sparked a frenzy among fans, who expressed their anticipation through their delightful comments.

“Really excited to watch. Awesome,” wrote one, while another stated, “Looking forward to this one.”

A third expressed anticipation, noting, “I can't wait until December 9th!!”

“Thank you Duchess Meghan, excited to learn the story of these incredible kids,” a fourth added.

Meanwhile, one more chimed in, “When @meghan is sharing, you know it's going to be meaningful.”

This comes days after Meghan Markle announced the release date of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration show, sharing that it will premiere on December 3, 2025.

