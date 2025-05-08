King Carl Gustaf hosts first royal event at Rosersberg Castle in two centuries

The doors to Rosersberg Castle have finally been reopened for a royal engagement after two centuries.
In a new update shared on Thursday, May 8, the Swedish Royal Family reported that King Carl Gustaf revived the royal manor in Rosersberg for a major ceremony.
To mark the end of Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Björn Skúlason's three-day state visit, the Monarch hosted a farewell ceremony at the historic castle.
This marked the first ever event organized at Rosersberg Castle in 200 years.
"Today, the Icelandic state visit ends with a farewell ceremony at Rosersberg Castle," shared the Royals.
They continued, "Rosersberg is one of the ten royal castles in Sweden. The castle was built in the 1630s by the Oxenstierna family."
"The last royals to live in the castle were King Karl XIV Johan and Queen Desideria. After the king's death in 1844, Desideria used Rosersberg as her widow's seat," stated the caption.
Furthermore, it was also shared that the castle is open to visitors from May 3 to September 28, 2025.
About Rosersberg Castle:
Rosersberg Castle was built in 1630s by Gabriel Bengtsson Oxenstierna, a Swedish nobleman, statesman, and member of the prominent Oxenstierna family.
Acquired by the Swedish state in 1762, it was transformed into a royal residence gifted to Duke Karl, who later became the king of the country.
The castle, which remained a royal residence until the early 20th century, is situated near Lake Mälaren, just north of Stockholm, Sweden.