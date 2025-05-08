King Felipe presides over special round table meeting in new outing

King Felipe has taken part in a special round table meeting in his new royal engagement.
On Thursday, May 8, the King of Spain took part in the "Special Intervention Plan for Valencia Youth" conference to discussion educational opportunities for youth.
His Majesty looked draper in a grey three-piece suit paired with blue tie.
The Royal Family also shared crucial details about the monarch’s solo outing on Instagram.
“The King has presided over this morning at the Palace of Congresses and Expositions Manuel Rojas de Badajoz the act corresponding to the fourth stage of the #TourDelTalento of the Princesa de Girona Foundation,” the caption read.
It continued, “In it, the "Princess of Girona Award Research 2025" has been proclaimed to Antoni Forner, chemical engineer and principal researcher at the Technological University of Eindhoven, where since 2019 he leads the group "Electrochemical Materials and Systems", focused on accelerating the development and deployment of sustainable energy technologies.”
Felipe’s solo outing comes after Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia reunited last week.
The statement further read, “Congratulations! Prior to the celebration of the event, the King has participated in the follow-up table of the "Special Intervention Plan for Valencia Youth" of the Princess of Girona Foundation on the occasion of DANA.”
Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia heartfelt reunion
Princess Leonor finally reunited with her mother Queen Letizia on May 1, after spending four months in naval training.